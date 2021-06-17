Oscar Valdez signs new multi-fight contract with Top Rank

LAS VEGAS – Undefeated WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Oscar Valdez, the pride of Nogales, Mexico, has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank.

Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs), a two-time Mexican Olympian, turned professional with Top Rank after the 2012 London Olympics and continues a partnership that has seen him win world titles in two weight classes and become one. of the faces of Top Rank on ESPN.

A former WBO featherweight world champion, Valdez, 30, beat the odds and threw a brutal masterpiece in his last fight, knocking out Miguel Berchelt in a historic showdown between Mexicans to win the WBC super featherweight world title. Valdez is scheduled to return this fall on an ESPN platform.

Valdez said: “I am proud to be part of the Top Rank family. I want to thank Bob Arum and Todd duBoef for their confidence in my abilities. I will not defraud you. I also want to thank my manager, Frank Espinoza, for securing a great deal for me. This is a wonderful time in my career and I am grateful to God for my blessings. “

“It is a pleasure to promote a young athlete like Oscar Valdez. He is a true gentleman who is grateful for the help we have given him and works collaboratively with the company for the mutual benefit of both parties, “said Top Rank legendary promoter Bob Arum. “I have been very fond of Oscar from the moment we signed him and I am proud of all that he has accomplished. I would like to acknowledge Frank Espinoza, a fantastic manager who has been instrumental in helping Oscar get to this point. “

Espinoza added: “We are delighted that Top Rank and Oscar Valdez are continuing what has been a long and successful partnership. Bob Arum and Todd duBoef recognize Oscar as a special fighter who has all the characteristics to become one of the great fighters of all time. Oscar has the discipline and passion necessary to reach the highest levels of the sport. We are very proud of what Oscar has accomplished thus far, and we are confident that he will delight boxing fans with more exciting and memorable fights. “

Valdez has been involved in many of the wildest ring battles of this generation, participating in 12-round championship wars against fighters like Genesis Servania and Miguel Marriaga. His March 2018 win over Scott Quigg represents one of boxing’s great feats.

Quigg broke Valdez’s jaw in the fifth round, and Valdez finished the fight to secure a convincing decision victory. After six defenses of his world featherweight title, he moved up in weight and set his sights on Berchelt, considered the best fighter at 130 pounds. Underdog at roughly 3 to 1 stakes, Valdez knocked out Berchelt with a left hook in the 10th round to solidify his status as one of the great fighters in modern Mexican boxing.