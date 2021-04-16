Oscar tunjo races the 3 hours of monza and there is a 2021 imola f1 grand prix

The Colombian pilot Oscar Tunjo will debut in the category Endurance of GT World Challenge Europe this weekend, from April 16 to 18, under the command of the team TokSport in which he will compete with the French Paul Petit, and the German Marvin Dienst aboard the Mercedes AMG-GT3 # 7.

Tunjo will be in “The 3 hours of Monza”On the 5.8 km Italian circuit located on the outskirts of Milan together with other 43 cars of 9 brands. In this start, Ferrari will be the brand that will defend the title obtained last year.

Oscar Tunjo starts his 2021 season

The activity in Monza starts on Friday with a one-hour bronze test, on Saturday there will be free practice and prequalification and the main action will be the Sunday April 18 with the classification starting at 2:00 am – h / Col and the three-hour season opening race at 8:00 am H / Col.

With information and photo of Fedeautos

Hamilton won the 2020 Ímola GP and has 93 F1 victories

2021 F1 Imola Grand Prix

Motorsport action continues on Italy because there the second race of the season is run after a period of 20 days of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 who ended up winning Lewis hamilton in a perfect start to the season.

In this second race the pilots of Mercedes amg arrive as favorites, although the cars of Ferrari showed significant improvements. In order to Max verstappen, the leading contender for the world title, did not perform well in free practice.