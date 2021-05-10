Óscar tunjo achieved a podium and lucas medina a triumph. hamilton won the 2021 spanish gp

A podium and a strong crash for Tunjo

The Colombian pilot Oscar Tunjo had a bittersweet start at the start of the Sprint Cup of GT World Challenge Europe who completed his first two races at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

The Colombian from TokSport WRT managed to be ranked third in the category Silver Cup and in the seventh position of the general, together with his teammate Juuso Puhakka, for the first test held on Saturday in which they also started from the seventh box in the general, but fourth in their division. This is how they got the first points this season.

Óscar Tunjo at the start of GTWC Europe 2021

However, in the second race that was run on Sunday, they started third in their category and in position 13 of the general classification but unfortunately they were out of competition four laps from the end after a rival hit the Mercedes AMG-GT3 # 7 Tunjo when he was fourth in his category and tenth overall.

Tunjo had to be taken to the medical car for review and it was found that he had swollen shoulder so he was immobilized to achieve a better recovery.

Lucas Medina achieved his second victory in the Nacam F4 of the USA

Lucas Medina achieved his second online victory

Lucas Medina of the RAM team added another triumph in the F4 Nacam FIA that completed its second round last weekend in Houston Texas, with the celebration of three races: in the first one a electrical fault forced him into premature retirement.

For the second test he started from behind and managed to finish in fourth place and for the third race he took a second win in this championship in which he is making his debut.

These results place it in the second place in the ranking general to just one point.

Hamilton won the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton won the Spanish GP again

The British pilot Lewis hamilton of the Mercedes team has 5 consecutive victories in the Spanish GP and the 2021 race became his trump 98 in Formula 1 after reaching his pole position number 100.

Hamilton’s victory came after he got off to a very bad start, while his nemesis, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a great start that left him with the lead of the race for a long time. However, Mercedes’ tire management strategy returned Hamilton to first place as after making two stops during the test he had a better pace and was able to catch up with Verstappen with 6 laps remaining in the race.

There the British put his quota because he made an impeccable surpass to the Dutch Red Bull and he walked away smugly to outdo him by more than 15 seconds. Verstappen had to enter the pits again to take the record for the fastest lap and snatch even that point from him.

In third place was Mercedes Bottas, in fourth place the surprising Leclerc that he squeezed the most out of his Ferrari and in fifth place the Mexican Perez that he did not have the pace to achieve a better location.

Thus, after the fourth race Hamilton already has an advantage of 14 points on Verstappen but the latter, both in driving and in the speed of his car, is increasingly close to the British.

Sebastián Montoya in the Italian F4 2021

Sebastian Montoya was in the official tests of the Italian F4 that will start next weekend. These tests were carried out at the Paul Ricard circuit and in them he placed first and third in the timesheets during the two days of the day. In this same championship, a second Colombian driver will participate, the man from Bogotá. Nicolas Baptiste. The first day will have three races that will be run on the same French circuit of the practices