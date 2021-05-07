Oscar tunjko starts the gtw challenge europe 2021

Tunjo starts the GTW Challenge Europe in France

The Colombian pilot Oscar Tunjo and his partner Juuso Puhakka will be at the helm of the Mercedes AMG-GT3 of TokSport WRT to start the 2021 season of the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe that begins this weekend at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours where 27 cars representing eight brands will take the game: Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren and Mercedes-AMG.

Two races will be held on this opening date, one on Saturday night and the second on Sunday afternoon, a fact that will see competitors face a unique set of circumstances in each event on the 4.4 km circuit. In the category Copla Plata in which Tunjo will participate 10 cars.

Oscar Tunjo starts his 2021 season in the GTW Challenge Europe

The rating 1 will take place on Saturday at 17:05 (local time) and will set the grid for the 60-minute opening race, which starts at 22:25. The same format will be repeated on Sunday, with the rating 2 at 10:00 and the second race at 14:40.

ClopaLive will now have the Formula 1 analysis

Formula 1 will now be the subject of the weekend’s ClopaLive

Taking advantage of the fourth race of the 2021 season for the Formula 1, which will have its appointment at the Spanish Grand Prix, we have two days of analysis for all our readers, one on Saturday at 7 at night and another on Sunday afternoon, with José and Juan Pablo Clopatofsky on all the details of both qualifying and those that happen during the race.

These two ClopaLive will be open to the participation and comments of our readers and will be carried out, as usual, on the social networks of Instagram and Facebook from Motor Magazine, as well as on the profile in these same networks of Juan Pablo Clopatofsky and on his YouTube channel.

ClopaLive will now have Formula 1 analysis

DATA



For now, we anticipate that in the free practice of Grand Prix of Spain 2021, Ferrari showed an enormous recovery and speed with respect to the previous races, although the dominance of Mercedes with its two drivers is maintained.

For now the surprise is the result of the cars of Red bull that appeared far behind.