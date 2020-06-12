The Oscars will soon implement some important changes, such as a fixed number of nominees for best picture and new standards of representation and inclusion for their eligibility.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that there will be 10 nominees for Best Picture starting at the 94th Awards in 2022. The organization also plans to implement new eligibility requirements for greater diversity, in collaboration with the Union. of United States Producers, which will be finalized by the end of July.

No changes will affect the awards gala scheduled for February 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, because the eligibility schedule is already underway.

The film academy has changed the number of nominees for best film on several occasions. In 2009, he hoped to expand the figure from five to 10, which many thought was a response to the fact that Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” was not nominated. In 2011 it was allowed to have between five and 10 candidates, with which some years there were more nominees than others. Last year, nine films competed for the top prize. In the early years of the Academy, eight to 12 films could be nominated.

The organization that awards the Oscars has also committed to a new phase of diversity and inclusion initiatives that it calls the Academy Aperture 2025. The first phase, which ended this year, was in response to criticism of the lack of minority actors nominated through the #OscarsSoWhite (#OscarTanBlanco) campaign.

Academy President David Rubin said the organization has surpassed the goal of pleading for the number of women and diverse members by 2020. Since 2015, female membership has increased from 25% to 32%, the academy said. The total membership of people of color has grown from 8% to 16%.

“Although the Academy has made progress, we know that there is much more work to be done to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy Executive Director Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “The need to address these issues is urgent. To that end, we will modify – and continue to examine – our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated. ”

Rubin added that leaders and board members are committed to weaving “equity and inclusion into the fabric of every initiative, committee, program and event of the Academy.”

A newly established Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity will oversee the Opening 2025 initiative under the direction of the Academy’s chief operating officer, Christine Simmons.

The academy also said it continues in its efforts to increase the diversity of its members. The new group of guests will be announced in July.