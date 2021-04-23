Óscar Salgado to show the power of Mexico

Former national team Oscar Salgado, is working at full steam for his return to the combat diamond, on April 30 in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico; where he will seek his first victory as a professional after a career full of achievements in amateur boxing.

Salgado, who also graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico; He made more than 200 fights in the amateur field, adding three championships of the extinct Golden Gloves tournament, multiple medals in the National Olympiad, in addition to an important international friction during his time with the tricolor team.

The exclusive fighter from Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He assures that he has made a great camp under the orders of the renowned Cuban coach Carlos Duarte, who has demanded the maximum effort of his pupil, thinking of getting that first victory in the field of pay.

On the same card, two other prospects who lead the new generation of figures in national boxing will see action, Edgar ‘Cruzito’ González from the State of Mexico in super bantamweight and Queretaro Juan Carlos ‘Inquieto’ Barrientos in strawweight, both undefeated in the professionalism.