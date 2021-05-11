Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson congratulate Russell Westbrook on triple-double record (Video)

Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and other NBA legends congratulated Russell Westbrook after the Washington Wizards star broke the NBA’s triple-double record.

On Monday night, Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook made NBA history, resetting a record that probably won’t be broken for a long time … especially since he has plenty more time to build on it.

Although the Wizards were unable to escape State Farm Arena with a win over the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook’s 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds marked the 182nd triple-double of his career, which pushed him past Oscar Robertson’s all-time record of 181.

It was only a matter of time before Russ passed the Big O for first place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list, and on Monday night, the Wizards were prepared with a number of video tributes. The best one, however, featured triple-double legends like Robertson, Magic Johnson (third on the all-time list) and Jason Kidd (fourth) congratulating Russ on the monumental achievement.

The video also included LeBron James (fifth on the list), Grant Hill (16th), teammate Bradley Beal, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Wizards owner Ted Leonosis and general manager Tommy Sheppard, as well as Westbrook’s brother, father, mother, wife and kids:

The Wizards had the perfect tribute video ready for Russell Westbrook

The only thing better than making history is being able to share in that moment with your family, friends, teammates, peers and the icons that came before you. Seeing living legends like the Big O and Magic congratulate Russ on carving out his own place in NBA history is awesome, no matter what you think of Westbrook’s impact on winning or what his legacy will be once his playing days are over.

Say what you want about Russ, but this was an incredible achievement, and it was neat to see the extended congratulations come pouring in from his family, the rest of the NBA and especially the Wizards’ sizzle reel:

The Wizards lost on Monday, dropping them to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings after the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Bradley Beal currently injured, Washington will probably need Russ to continue to extend his triple-double record as they head toward the play-in games.