Óscar Puente and Miguel Sebastián become embroiled by this tweet from January: “We belong to the same party”

Miguel Sebastián’s tweet for January. (Photo: TWITTER)

The mayor of Valladolid, the socialist Óscar Puente, and the former PSOE minister Miguel Sebastián, have had a scuffle on Twitter about a tweet that the latter published in January and in which he doubted the rate of vaccination in Spain.

“Biden announces a rate of 1.5 million daily vaccines in the US. Some time ago I had calculated that, for the same objective, in Spain 218,000 daily doses were needed. The population of the US is 7 times that of Spain. 7×0.218 = 1.5 Biden is going to meet the goal. We don’t, ”Sebastian wrongly predicted.

Now, six months later, Puente has rescued that message along with a forceful and ironic text: “A visionary.”

But the thing has not stopped there, since Sebastián has reacted annoyed with the mayor, who has been ugly to rescue a tweet from January, when Spain had a “very low” vaccination rate.

“We lost five months but then we got back on track. In part, thanks to those of us who warned about that low initial rhythm. I am going to refrain from commenting on your tweets, because we belong to the same party, “he stressed.

And Puente has given the finishing touch: “Although it almost never seems like it.”

Meanwhile, 56.3% of the population (26,694,887 people) have already received the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 and 66.6% a dose (31,592,444), according to the report published this Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, in Spain, 55,713,142 doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen have been administered, 96.6% of those distributed among the autonomous communities, which amounts to 57,665,938 units.

The Ministry of Health has provided this information in the activity report of the vaccination process against Covid-19 based on data collected between December 27, the day the vaccinations began, and this Thursday, July 29.

Data from the department headed by Carolina Darias indicate that in this period 39,389,025 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine have been received in Spain, of which 39,356,103 have been delivered, 38,661,815 doses have been administered, 21,026,693 have been received one and 18,164,536 both.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE