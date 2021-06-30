Oscar Otte qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The German Oscar Otte, number 151 of the ATP, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 13 (7) -12 (2) to the French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech, number 109 of the ATP. With this result, Otte will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Otte managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 74% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, he managed to break his rival’s serve twice, his effectiveness was 69%, he made 4 double faults and achieved 65% of the service points.

In the 30th finals the German tennis player will face the British player Andy Murray, number 118.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a total of 238 players participate. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.