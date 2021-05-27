Oscar Otte manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Hugo Dellien

05/27/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

Oscar Otte, German, number 152 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-0 in fifty-seven minutes to the Bolivian tennis player Hugo dellien, number 124 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

Dellien could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while the German managed it 5 times. In addition, the German player had a 92% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 67% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 95%, he did not commit any double fault and achieved the 40% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a pre-qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.