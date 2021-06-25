Oscar Otte manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Yasutaka Uchiyama

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 02:45 CEST

Oscar Otte, German, number 152 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-3 and 6-3 in two hours and three minutes to the Japanese player Yasutaka uchiyama, number 116 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The match data show that the German player managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, achieved a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and won 74% of the service points. As for the Japanese, he managed to break the serve once and his effectiveness data is 58%, a double fault and 61% of points obtained on the serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.