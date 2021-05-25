Oscar Otte defeated Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the Roland-Garros qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 13:31 CEST

The German player Oscar Otte, number 152 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-2 and 6-2 in an hour and eighteen minutes to Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Indian tennis player, number 151 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that Otte managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 56% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points. As for the Indian tennis player, he managed to break the serve once, had a 54% first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 46% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.