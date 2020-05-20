The Hollywood Academy is considering the possibility of postponing the 2021 Oscar gala due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety said Tuesday.

Several sources, who spoke anonymously, told that magazine that the Academy is considering postponing the 93rd edition of the Oscars, which is scheduled for February 28 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA) and whose retransmission will be in charge of the ABC television channel.

Variety warned that the organizers of the biggest party in cinema have not yet decided definitively what will be their final response to the global coronavirus crisis.

But he also recalled that the president of the Academy, David Rubin, expressed doubts in April about how the Oscars could be celebrated in this context. “It is impossible to know what the outlook will be like,” he said.

“We know we want to celebrate the movies, but we don’t know exactly what shape that will take.”

The Academy did not respond to Variety at this time about the possibility of the 2021 ceremony being postponed.

In late April, the Academy made a series of changes to the Oscars rules to adapt them to the extraordinary context that keeps the vast majority of cinemas on the planet closed.

Thus, an exception was approved to allow films that have not been shown in theaters to be candidates for these awards.

“Until further notice, and only for the 93rd Awards, films that had a theatrical release planned but were previously available on a digital broadcast service -streaming- may be eligible for the best film categories, the general and specialty sections, “they detailed.

This is the first time that Oscar organizers have agreed to this measure, which would cease to apply once federal, state and local authorities allow the reopening of cinemas.

“The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a cinema. Our commitment to that has not changed and is unshakable. However, the historic and tragic COVID-19 pandemic needs to apply this exception. temporary to our rules, “said David Rubin.

Until now, regulations have required that Oscar-nominated films be screened in Los Angeles County theaters and for at least seven consecutive days, something Netflix, for example, had to do in order for Rome (2018) or Marriage Story ( 2019) entered the contest.

Due to uncertainty about the coronavirus and because California authorities are applying some of the most severe containment measures in the entire United States, the Academy removed that exclusive requirement.

“The number of qualified cinemas will be expanded beyond Los Angeles County to include additional metropolitan areas,” the statement confirmed.

Those areas will be New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

