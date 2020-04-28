THE Hollywood Academy (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), organizer of the Oscars, announced this Tuesday, 27, that it will accept films initially launched in the streaming in the registrations for the next edition, in 2021, in exceptional character. The ceremony is scheduled for February 28, 2021.

The institution requires, under normal conditions, that a film be shown for seven days in a Los Angeles cinema to be registered. But until further notice, films that were scheduled to be released and were unable to go to theaters because of the pandemic, released first in commercial streaming, may be entered.

These are two new conditions. The work must be made available on the screenings platform (closed exhibitions) to members of the Academy within 60 days of its launch in streaming. And it must also meet all other requirements normally.

When the city’s cinemas are reopened, the entity will determine new rules. One, anticipated now, is that films shown in other US cities will also be eligible: New York, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta.

Film festivals impacted by the covid-19 pandemic can also provide their films online.

The Academy’s board also determined other changes:

The two categories of sound, Mixing and Editing, were combined into one, “Best sound”, which according to the institution will emphasize teamwork. Up to six statuettes will be distributed to a team.

The Best soundtrack category must contain at least 60% original music. For franchise sequences and films, the track must have at least 80% new music.

In the category Best international film, all members of the Academy will be invited to participate in a preliminary voting round. For the first time, registered films will be available on a closed platform for members who choose to participate.

