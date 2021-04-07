Oscar nominees must comply with a 10-day quarantine and three PCR tests – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The nominees for the next Oscars will finally be able to travel to Los Angeles (USA) as they are considered essential workers, according to a letter that the Hollywood Academy has sent to the guests of the April 25 gala.

The letter, published this Tuesday by Variety magazine, explains the conditions that participants must meet, such as a 10-day quarantine without contact with outsiders and three PCR tests: before traveling, upon landing and on the day of the ceremony.

In this way, the organization would approach its main purpose, a gala without video calls, after ensuring that they would not be an option to participate in the event unlike other award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes or the Emmy Awards.

His position was not without some criticism, especially after the confinement imposed in countries such as France or the United Kingdom, where alternative venues were to be prepared, and the recent extensions of international travel restrictions.

With the new measure it seems that it will be easier to go to Hollywood for the nominees who live outside the United States and their companions, as long as they land before April 17 and communicate their travel plans in advance.

“If you travel to Los Angeles County from outside of California, you must self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival and cannot interact with anyone during those 10 days,” the letter states.

The primary intention of the Oscars is that all the nominees for best song perform live in the Californian city, which, for example, poses a delicate situation for Laura Pausini, who is in Italy and who opts for the statuette for “Io yes ”from the film“ La vita davanti a se ”.

To do so safely, those responsible have reserved Union Station, the central train station in Los Angeles, where they have designed an outdoor space for the awards ceremony.

Part of the Oscars are also expected to take place at the Dolby Theater, the traditional home of the great film festival that this year has been planned as a live film.

Mank, with ten nominations, is the most nominated film of the Pandemic Oscars, in which Nomadland, with six statuette options, appears as the main favorite after sweeping in this strange season of Hollywood awards.

