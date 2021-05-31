Óscar Mayo, new Executive Director of LaLiga

05/31/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

LaLiga announced on Monday the appointment of Óscar Mayo as the new Executive Director of the entity in order to meet the challenges set by the strategy of the executive presidency of Javier Tebas.

May, linked to LaLiga since 2017, He was in charge of directing the Department of Business, Marketing and International Development, with which 11 offices and 44 delegations were established around the world, especially in important markets such as China and the United States.

With this appointment, May will assume new organizational goals, in order to consolidate the growth at a national and international level of one of the most important sports competitions in the world.