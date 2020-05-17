The public company Paradores de Turismo de España It seems to be oblivious to the uncertainty that is plaguing the entire Spanish hotel sector right now, mired in the doubts of whether it will be able to reopen this summer and whether it will be worth doing so given the possibility of multiplying losses. The company chaired by Óscar López, socialist politician who Pedro Sánchez awarded in 2018 one of the juiciest positions in the public sector, she seems determined to throw the house out the window despite competing in a sector where investments have been braked dry due to the situation caused by the new coronavirus and its disease, the covid 19.

Paradores de Turismo, 100% owned by State Heritage, prepares for the summer season by committing expenses of more than 4.5 million euros for its unique hotel network. A million dollar expense that occurs when the most feasible scenario is that international tourism is at a minimum this summer, due to the imposition of a mandatory quarantine for all foreign visitors including those from the EU and to the maximum restriction on internal mobility that will punish the main tourism issuer within the country, the 6.5 million citizens of the Community of Madrid who, according to the most feasible scenarios, will have to wait until July to be able to leave their province .

The situation would invite prudence and cost containment in any private hotel, but not in Paradores, whose president Óscar López, without previous experience in private companies, receives a salary of 149,310 euros added to a variable of 34,252. With his background in the PSOE of Castilla y León and in Congress, López is the head of a company with more than 3,000 employees that in 2019 earned almost 17 million euros after billing 265 million.

Óscar López, Sánchez’s ally in the PSOE without previous experience in private companies, earns 149,310 euros in fixed salary plus a variable of 34,252

López has committed since the beginning of the state of alarm several dozen tenders for works, supplies and services, as recorded in the State Procurement Platform, even despite the uncertainty regarding the opening schedules and the market that will follow. Some of these commitments seem very onerous, such as signing a contract for the cutlery renovation for 185,000 euros or tender contracts swimming pool lifeguard -which opening conditions for this summer are unknown- for more than 200,000 euros.

Official sources of Paradores assure that partitions will be installed for the reopens and that the timetable that they can execute is completely unknown, which depends on the decisions of the unified command of the Ministry of Health. “We try to be positive and we will strictly follow the official phases,” they assure this newspaper.

A sector in ruin

2020 is not going to be a good year for the Spanish hotel sector, which contrasts with the joy in the spending of Paradores and that is going to be very damaged especially in the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands as they are the areas that most depend on international tourism .

In Mallorca, the unknowns are absolute. Iberostar has announced that it will open “a hotel in each part of the island” during the second half of June, while HM It only plans to open eight of the 13 hotels it has on the island depending on how the epidemic is going. The environment in the national private hotel sector is very bad given the fear that the levels of activity that the large chains have been enjoying in recent years will not be seen for a long time.