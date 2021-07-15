Óscar Jiménez revealed that he has sought to leave due to lack of minutes

Óscar Jiménez will start the 2021 Apertura Tournament as the starting goalkeeper of the Águilas del América, in the absence of Guillermo Ochoa for the Olympic Games, although he revealed that he was about to give up and leave the club.

In an interview for TUDN, Jiménez, who is normally the substitute for América, revealed that on several occasions he has thought about “throwing in the towel” and leaving the club in search of more minutes, although he declared that he knows the demands of being in a team like the Eagles and that he must continue working if he wants to be a starter.

“Times have come when you want to throw in the towel but that’s the way the challenges are, they have to be complicated, you have to be patient. In the end I do what I love the most, so I have never gone down in every training session. “

Óscar Jiménez said he was ready to replace Guillermo Ochoa, who will be at # Tokyo2020 “Every training session I try to give everything because this club deserves it, it needs it and here are the best in Mexico, so the competition is difficult. I am prepared,” he said on TUDN pic.twitter.com/NRREC8eI8T – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) July 14, 2021

“I try to give everything because this club deserves it, here are the best in Mexico, the best of any team are here. Internal competition is tough and I’m ready ”

Óscar Jiménez also commented that he must continue working if he wants to stay with the ownership of the azulcrema framework and take advantage of the knowledge of his teammates, of which several have experience in national teams.

“I focus more on what I have to improve, which is a lot, I see it that way. Every day you learn something new and above all take advantage of the colleagues you are with, many are in the selection, so I try to learn every day.

