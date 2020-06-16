After breaking into the science fiction genre with the 2015 movie ‘Ex Machina’, actor Oscar Isaac will star in a new movie in the genre titled ‘London’. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be directed by Ben Stiller (‘Tropic Thunder, a very bitchy war!’).

At the moment there are no details on the possible plot of this thriller based on a short story by the successful Norwegian author Jo Nesbo, known for writing the series of novels by curator Harry Hole that already had a film adaptation with ‘The Snowman’. The script will be written by Eric Roth, nominated for five Oscars and a statuette winner for ‘Forrest Gump’.

‘London’ reunite Roth with Isaac, as both participate in the future remake of ‘Dune’, a film directed by Denis Villeneuve that will hit theaters next December. For his part, Stiller’s last work was ‘Escape at Dannemora’, a seven-episode limited series on Showtime that was highly praised by critics.