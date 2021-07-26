Oscar Isaac says ‘Moon Knight’, next Marvel series, is going to be complete madness

‘Moon Knight’, Marvel Studios original series for Disney +, filming began last May in Budapest, a European city that has already seen Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in action. Isaac is the protagonist of this proposal that will make a niche in the television panorama of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a series that focuses on the character of Marc Spector, also known as Moon Knight, vigilante complex suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Multiple identities live within you, sides of your persona that They are represented as different characters from those that we will see appear from the hand of a context of Egyptian iconography… All while standing up to the villain Hawke.

This in itself sounds powerful enough, but after a certain first impression launched by Isaac himself, we can’t help but get excited. This actor, who stars in said action and adventure proposal directed by Mohamed Diab, has participated in Comic-Con at Home to hint very briefly what fans should expect from his masked character. “I’m here on the set of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’,” Isaac says in the video. “We are absolutely immersed in filming and it is going very well. It’s going to be a crazy show, very crazy, and I am looking forward to providing more details in the future. “

Oscar Isaac introducing Head Wounds Sparrow for @Comic_Con at Home on the set of MOON KNIGHT.

[SOURCE: https://t.co/8nZ6RMAYPH] pic.twitter.com/dm5EDV6Tky ? moon knight updates (@moonknightnews) July 24, 2021

Crazy and well equipped …

… at least as far as its cast is concerned. And it is that although from Marvel it has not been confirmed, Hawke has already made the odd statement regarding his incorporation to the series.

“To be honest I love the fact that ‘Moon Knight’ is a lesser known story and allows for more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he is a brilliant guy. There is also Oscar who seems to me a very exciting actor. I like what you are doing with your life. It reminds me of the actors I looked up to when I first came to New York. I like the way he behaves and the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you are in a room with people whose way of thinking you like, right? “