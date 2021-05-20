Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawk caught in Budapest

A recent video sees Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke training together in Budapest, where the Disney + series is currently being filmed.

Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke were seen training together for the Moon Knight series, as shown in a recent video. Moon Knight is one of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series scheduled for Disney +.

Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector / Moon Knight, while Hawke has been cast as the series’ villain. Although his role has yet to be confirmed, some await the Werewolf. Other than that, few details are known about the new series, which is expected in 2022 and will consist of six episodes.

Since Moon Knight began filming last April, there have been some footage from the production. Oscar Isaac’s producer shared a video of the actor’s training, presumably for Moon Knight. Soon after, Hawke and Isaac were spotted in Budapest, where the series is currently being filmed. Then in early May, a photo showed Hawke on the set of Moon Knight, with some speculating that he looked like Dracula, another possible option for the villain.

Now a new video shows Hawke and Isaac training together in Budapest. It comes from Instagram user Zsolt Gosztonyi, the same person who caught the stars in Hungary.

You can check out the video of the two actors running together below:

Although the video does not include any overt reference to Moon Knight, it is clear that this is what Hawke and Isaac are training for. MCU projects require an intense level of commitment from their stars, and actors often discuss their detailed fitness regimens prior to filming. Getting into superhero form isn’t an easy task, so it makes sense that Isaac and Hawke are taking it seriously. It also looks like the two are bonding both on and off the set, which bodes well for their chemistry on Moon Knight.

Unfortunately, the video offers no further clues as to who Ethan Hawke will play. Although his role may leak before Moon Knight launches next year, Marvel is still pretty good at keeping secrets. For example, while there was much speculation that Kathryn Hahn would play Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, this was not known for sure until her reveal in Episode 7. Similarly, Marvel managed to keep the role of Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Falcon and the Soldier. Winter secretly despite her celebrity status and many looking for spoilers for the series. It stands to reason that Hawke’s role remains a secret until the studio decides to reveal it. However, with fans keeping a close eye on the Budapest production of the series, Marvel has a new challenge on its hands.