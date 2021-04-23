Oscar includes ‘firsts’ for Asian actors and filmmakers – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Hard to believe there are still ‘firsts’ for the Oscars after 93 years of history, and yet This year there were a handful of milestones for Asian actors and filmmakers.

Steven Yeun from ‘Minari’ is the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for best actor. Riz Ahmed of ‘Sound of Metal’ (‘The Sound of Metal’) the first Muslim nominated for best actor. It is the first time that there have been two nominees for best actor of Asian origin. Youn Yuh-jung (‘Minari’) is the first Korean woman to be nominated for any acting award. ‘Nomadland’ director Chloé Zhao is the first Asian woman to be nominated for best director. And with the nomination for director Lee Issac Chung for ‘Minari’ it is also the first time that there have been two Asian nominees in that category.

Historic achievements highlight where the organization has advanced and where work remains to be done, especially after a year in which Asian Americans suffered an increase in racist attacks.

Nancy Yuen, author of the book “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism” on inequality in the film industry, said this year’s nominations are exciting. Actors are being recognized for roles “that are not degrading, that do not fit problematic stereotypes,” he said.

They are completely complex human beings ”.

That hasn’t always been the case for Asian actors who have made it to the Oscars. The first and last time an Asian woman received the acting award was in 1958, when Japanese actress Miyoshi Umeki won for her supporting role in ‘Sayonara’. In 1985, Haing Ngor became the first Asian man to win a supporting actor award for playing Cambodian journalist Dith Pran in ‘The Killing Fields’. And none have won in major acting categories since Ben Kingsley, whose father is Indian, won for “Gandhi” in 1982. Russian-born Yul Brynner won for “The King and I.” ) in 1957.

To this is added the fact that multiple films starring Asians have won the Oscar for best picture but did not receive any nominations in the acting sections. In the history of the films awarded as best picture this has happened only 12 times, and three of them had predominantly Asian casts: ‘The Last Emperor’ (‘The last emperor’), ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (‘I would like to be a millionaire’ ) and ‘Parasite’ (‘Parasites’) from last year. Ang Lee’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Life of Pi’ were nominated for best picture without receiving an acting nomination.

I think Asian-Americans and Asians in the Western diaspora tend to be seen as invisible or as objects in the background. They are shop windows, ”Yuen said. “This leads to not recognizing Asians as totally complex actors and characters.”

Yuen and others noted that with ‘Parasite’ people referred to the cast as ‘they’ instead of their individual names: Chang Hyae Jin, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Park So Dam, and Song Kang Ho. Whether it’s a western blind spot, a racial bias, or a combination of both, it’s at least part of the reason these systemic omissions occur.

People don’t even bother trying to learn, ”Yuen said. That added layer of defiance, I think, keeps people from the academy not nominating any of those films unless they are already known. “

Yuen, who grew up in the United States and also had to look up actors’ names on occasion, said she always tried to mention them individually if she was going to compliment ‘Parasite’ or share a gif or image on social media.

And the biases are not just in the nominations. In 2016, the first ceremony after the emergence of the hashtag #OscarsSoWhiteChris Rock brought out three Asian kids in suits for a notorious joke about counters and iPhones.

The joke was not well received at the time and sparked a lot of negative reactions on social media from the likes of actress Constance Wu and basketball player Jeremy Lin. The academy apologized and promised greater cultural sensitivity.

The Oscar achievements also come after a year of increased racial attacks on Asian Americans fueled by the pandemic. The day after the Oscar nominations, an armed white man was accused of killing eight people, most of whom were Asian women, at an Atlanta massage business.

It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Asians are finally recognized for their excellence!’ And then this horrible crime of bigotry that really shook everyone up. It feels like we’re in the spotlight, but for totally opposite reasons, ”Yuen said. One thing does not cancel the other. The positives do not override racism. At the same time, I believe this is raising awareness of racism, and the more Asian excellence is recognized, the greater the voice and platform for Asian-Americans to speak out against intolerance. “

The same actors have mixed feelings about the moment and the ‘firsts’.

Youn told Deadline that ‘it’s very stressful. It’s not that I’m representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I’m competing for my country. ‘

In an interview with Variety prior to the nominations announcement, Yeun said:

While it would be great to set a precedent or be part of a moment that breaks barriers, personally I don’t want to be caught in that moment either. “

As for Ahmed, he told the New York Times on the day of his nomination:

The most important thing is that it is meaningful to other people. I just think that the more and more people can feel celebrated and included in that moment, the better.

Part of the reason for these achievements could be due to diversification efforts within the Academy. Following criticism for #OscarTanBlancos in 2015 and 2016, the organization pledged to double the number of women and people of color among its voting members by 2020.. They reached that goal last year, but the organization is still 81% white and 67% male. In 2024 they will present new inclusion standards for the candidates for best film.

Historically there have been more diverse sectors of the academy, particularly internationally, specifically in the directorial branch, ”said Turner Classic Movies host and Oscar expert Dave Karger.

But the academy’s attempts to diversify have opened the door to more worthy nominees, especially black and Asian nominees, not just foreign white nominees. “

The big question is whether this year really represents a profound change.

It will be necessary to see if it is a rebound, a rare year or indeed the beginning of a pattern of change ”, said Yuen. We really don’t know yet. “

