Óscar Husillos donates 230,000 cups of coffee thanks to the registration with which he was proclaimed champion of Europe

04/15/2021 at 10:49 AM CEST

Sport.es

The annual meeting of the PROSOL Team held in the Ortega de Palencia Cinema Theater has had an exceptional protagonist, the athlete from Palencia Oscar Husillos.

Recently proclaimed European champion of 400 meters sprint indoor, the athlete has approached the members of the PROSOL Team to transmit values ​​that, traditionally associated with the world of sport, also have their application in the field of the company.

During the activity held last Wednesday, Husillos has made public the donation of 230,000 cups of coffee, the equivalent of multiplying by ten the weight in kilograms of the mark of 46.22 seconds, with which just a few weeks ago he achieved the title of European champion. The donation of Spindles will be made to ten organizations from Palencia chosen by the Castilian and Leonese athlete, which holds the Spanish record of 200, 300 and 400 running meters on the indoor track.

During his talk, Husillos focused on aspects such as adaptation to circumstances in a constantly changing world, represented with the analogy of racing, since no two are alike. To know how to face them, the athlete made reference to the sum of planning, effort and commitment, a recipe for success adaptable to any challenge we face in our personal or professional life and which is the complement of something as necessary as anticipation, fundamental also in the business world, which allows us to set objectives and focus on meeting them based on constancy.

Likewise, the man who completes a return to the tartan fastest in all of Europe remarked that the will to transcend and make history, regardless of the discipline to which we dedicate ourselves, must never be conditioned to where we come from. You can be big starting from small places, a clear reference to how a young man from Astudillo has reached the top, just as a coffee company based in Venta de Baños rubs shoulders with the most important companies in the world in its sector.

To the founder and CEO of PROSOL, Rocio HervellaThe presence of Husillos in this meeting represents an extra motivation to face the future and remember that no challenge is impossible if there is will, enthusiasm and effort to achieve it; “Virtues personified in this champion from Palencia who, like PROSOL, bears the name of his land all over the world & rdquor ;.

At this annual meeting of the company, the 300 members of the PROSOL team divided into two shifts to comply with absolute rigor with the health protocol against COVID-19, something to which, since the pandemic began, they are accustomed since the company applies strict control measures that, among other aspects, include periodic screening for the entire staff.