Óscar Grau assures that he only executed “presidential orders” at BarçaGate

The former general director of FC Barcelona and one of those investigated for unfair administration and corruption between individuals in the ‘Barçagate’ case, Óscar Grau, explained in his statement in the investigating court number 13 of the Catalan capital, that the “main mission” he had was to “execute the orders of the presidency.”

“I don’t read all the contracts and, when all the signatures are there, I validate them”, added in this sense Grau, who refused to respond to the popular accusations, in the statement he made before Judge Alejandra Gil last Monday.

In addition, he said that the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, was the one who indicated Jaume Masferrer, the adviser to the presidency, and himself “that services had to be contracted with this group of companies”, referring to Nicestream.

On these points he coincided with the argument of Román Gómez-Ponti, the former head of the legal services of FC Barcelona, ​​who ruled that “the one who promotes the globality of the services (of Nicestream) is the Department of the Presidency”, although he himself appears “as promoter of some of the contracts”.

The irony of Gómez-Ponti

Gómez-Ponti, who responded to questions from all parties, added that “the departments must obey the presidency” when asked if he had any reluctance when it came to giving validity to the contracts.

In fact, questioned directly by the amount of these social network monitoring services (around 1 million euros per year), Gómez-Ponti was ironic. “If I had to have been surprised by the amounts of the contracts that were renewed at the club, perhaps some renewal of a player would not have taken place”, answered.

Both Gómez-Ponti and Óscar Grau agreed that it was they who proposed the contractual termination with the companies of the Nicestream group, after the case was published in the media, and that Bartomeu thought it was the right decision. As a result of this unilateral termination of the contracts, according to Grau, there is now a claim against Barcelona by these companies for just over 200,000 euros.

Defamation on social media

Regarding the Facebook pages managed by Nicestream that discredited players, former players, candidates for the presidency and other public figures, Grau said that he found out about their existence “through the media” and Gómez-Ponti admitted that he knew about them, but that he did not associate them “with these companies.”.

On the other hand, Gómez-Ponti explained that it was important to safeguard on social networks “the reputation of the Barça Innovation Hub (the club’s department of technological innovation), because Barça was then working on the creation of an investment fund in the United States with this department of the club”.

The dismissal of the ‘compliance officer’

The former head of Barça’s legal services was especially harsh with the club’s ‘excompliance officer’ (director of internal regulatory compliance), Noelia Romero, of whom he said that “It was thought that he was a sheriff from the west who had the right to do anything”.

“The Compliance Department was a mess, arbitrary and completely lacking in procedural rigor. It contaminated all the approval circuits”, declared Gómez-Ponti, who assured that he denounced Romero six times internally for, according to him, serious irregularities.

Romero initiated an internal investigation into ‘Barçagate’ in parallel with the external audit that the club commissioned PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC). She was later suspended from her job and salary, and finally fired.