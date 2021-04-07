Óscar Gil will not have to be operated

04/06/2021 at 11:21 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Good news for Vicente Moreno. The medical tests that have been performed on Oscar Gil in the last hours They have confirmed that the player will not have to undergo surgery. Injured in his left shoulder, the tests have been hopeful although the club does not specify the time of withdrawal.

“Its evolution will be the one that marks its availability”, the blue and white entity limited itself to saying in its statement. In a set at the beginning of the second half of the match against Albacete at the Carlos Belmonte, Gil fell ill and had to be removed on a stretcher. The alarms went off, as Miguelón, the other pure right-hander, is also KO.

Moreno acknowledged after the meeting that “Let’s go right there & rdquor; to cover the right flank of the defense, although once Lluís López recovering from the coronavirus could replace Gil if he is not ready in the next commitments. There are also “other options such as Dídac& rdquor; said the technician.

The last option on paper would be to Omar El Hilali, the 17-year-old Moroccan defender who was forced to make his debut against the La Mancha due to the injury of Óscar Gil. A “dream” for him, who knows that he must still grow even though he can continue to play a leading role in future calls.