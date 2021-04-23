Òscar García will coach Reims next season

04/23/2021 at 10:41 PM CEST

Óscar García Junyent, will undertake a new adventure starting next season in France, his second in the Gallic country. The Catalan coach will replace David Guion at the helm of Reims, as confirmed by Jean-Pierre Caillot, president of the club. The former Barça footballer was without a team since he was fired from Celta de Vigo in November 2020.

It was an open secret that the head of Reims confirmed this Friday to the Canal + microphones: “You all know the name of the successor and, Although things are not formalized, we are not going to make a scandal, Óscar García will be the team’s coach next season“.

Although the French team’s season is not being bad, it is difficult for them to find victory. In the last 9 meetings in Ligue 1, they have not known defeat but, in turn, have only managed to win two games. Right now they are located in the middle of the table, 10 points from the decline and 14 from the European positions.

This will be the eighth team that the Catalan coach will lead. After managing Barça’s youth players, he began his career as a professional in Israel, at Maccabbi in Tel Aviv, where after a season at Brighton, he returned to direct them for four more games, before returning to England to coach Watford.

A successful and longest-running adventure in Austria in charge of RB Salzburg, winning four trophies (two leagues and two cups)They helped him to create a very good name as a coach, although in Israel he had also won a League. From there he went to Sant Éttiene, then to Olympiakos in Greece and from there, he ended up at Celta, which he trained for more than a year.

In total, he has trained in 6 different countries. A globetrotter who will continue to seek the stability he found in Austria.