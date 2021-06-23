Òscar Garcia, new Reims coach

06/23/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

Òscar Garcia returns to the benches. After his fleeting stint at Celta de Vigo, now the Spanish coach is enrolled in the Stade de Reims project, for which he signs until June 2024. It will be his second experience in French territory, since he already directed Saint-Étienne in 2017, in a stage that was clearly from more to less until his departure.

Now he comes, yes, with more experience. He has plenty, in fact. Òscar Garcia has directed the inferiors of FC Barcelona, ​​Maccabi of Tel Aviv, RB Salzburg, Celta de Vigo … He knows what it is to train in other cultures and now comes a new opportunity.

Reims have already introduced him as a new coach and, in an official statement, the club considers him a coach who always likes to propose with the ball and attack. In your presentation, Òscar Garcia assured that “now the objective is, of course, not to have a sterile possession, but that we must also hurt the rival, wanting to always go forward.”