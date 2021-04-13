Óscar García Junyent could return to France with Reims

04/13/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

Óscar García Junyent could be prepared for a return to Ligue 1. He would be as coach of Stade de Reims, who is already in talks with the Spanish coach to find out his intentions, as revealed by l’Équipe.

Reims will most likely need a substitute for his current coach, David Guion, at the end of the season, when his contract ends.

Óscar García was already in France at the helm of Sant Étienne in 2017, only in the first five months of the season, without a remarkable role in front of the green team. After this experience, Óscar García undertook a trip to Gracia to train the Olympiacos, and his last bench was the Celta de Vigo, where he led a total of 38 games.

Celta fired Oscar last November due to the team’s poor results in LaLiga and, since then, he has been without a team. His new chance may be in the French league.