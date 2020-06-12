Soccer has returned in Spain, but it has done it behind closed doors. There are numerous discordant voices that fans can go to the stadiums, even if it is limiting the capacity of each feud by a percentage, but for the moment the CSD does not give its arm to twist. One of those who has been critical of this measure has been Óscar García Junyent, Celta coach, that he does not see that it is possible to go to the bulls and not to football.

«Coherent I don’t know if it is. What I don’t think is that you can go to shows indoors, or open like going to the bulls, and you can not go to a football stadium, “said the sky coach at the press conference prior to the game against Villarreal. The controversy is served, because in our country at the moment you can go to bullrings and other cultural shows both outdoors and indoors even if it is with limited capacity, but not at sports venues.

On the other hand, the Catalan makes it clear that playing in the full Bernabéu is not the same as playing in the empty Di Stéfano: «I don’t know how to distort, it is not for me to say whether it could be done or not. Playing at the Bernabeu or the Camp Nou, with 90,000 people, is not the same as playing at Di Stefano. or in other settings ».

Physical adaptation

As verified in the Seville derby, the physical level of the teams seems key in this League of eleven matches: «On a physical level we will be all very similar teams. The individualities will decide games, but the key will be in how each team adapts. Let’s hope to be one of the best adapted to this new situation ”.

The Celta coach is most concerned about the injuries to his players, because they will play eleven games in just five weeks, which leaves them “without time” to recover if they lose a footballer. “All points are going to be important, but it is clear that starting well always helps psychologically.”