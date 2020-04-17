Óscar García Junyent, Celta de Vigo coach, does not put hot cloths on the fact that two of his players, Fedor Smolov and Pione Sisto, they have skipped confinement to go to their respective countries in full health alert for the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the order to stay at home that established the state of alarm, both left and the technician considers that they “acted badly” because it is time to demonstrate the “professionalism” of each one.

“Both players acted badly making the decision to leave. They made a mistake because the order to stay was very clear, not only for the club, but for the government, ”said the coach at a telematic press conference. “If there had been a permit, it would have been a permit for everyone, not just for these two players. There are foreign players who are here, who are alone, like me, and here I am. We must set an example of professionalism and they were wrong, “said the Celta coach emphatically.

Different cases

He recognized that they are two different cases, but he does not excuse any: «Smolov was calling us to ask for permission and the club was aware, he reported everything; Logically, he should have stayed here. The Pione thing is differentBecause he made the decision without telling anyone, with the risk that this entails both for him and for his relatives and for the people who are confined. We would all like to be with our families, especially as I am here only on the floor in Vigo, but I’m a professional, I’m a Celta coach. I have a girl in Madrid and two others in Barcelona and I would like to be with them, but it is time to stay at home for the health of everyone ».

In another order of things, the Catalan coach spoke of the possibility of the competition being terminated, something that would leave a “complicated” picture. “There will always be teams that feel disadvantaged. It is an anomalous situation, but those who have to make the decision are others. We can speculate. The only thing I hope is that the health of the players, of those around us, is taken into account. I hope that this will be prioritized, ”he said.