After years of speculating about a return to the ring, Oscar de la hoya He will box on July 3 at an evening organized by Triller.

Golden Boy has not stepped into a ring since Manny Pacquiao defeated him in 2008. The Californian intends to box officially, but it is not ruled out that his return will be in the form of an exhibition.

The Triller platform has entered the boxing world with force, debuting precisely with Tyson vs. Jones Jr., and winning the Teófimo López vs. George Kambosos.