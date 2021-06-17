Oscar De La Hoya will face Vitor Belfort on his return to the ring

The return of Oscar de La Hoya to the ring already has a rival and it would be against a former champion of UFC, “Golden Boy” will face Vitor Belfort in an exhibition the event of Triller Fight Club from September 18 in Las Vegas.

The match was confirmed by Mike Coppinger from . the morning of this Thursday. Both fighters already have a verbal agreement for the match. Vitor confirmed to his close circle, that his contract with Triller It is for four fights.

Sources: Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort have agreed to a @triller exhibition boxing match on Sept. 18, likely in Las Vegas. 12-ounce gloves. De La Hoya hasn’t competed at since 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. Belfort is tied for third-most finishes in UFC – Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 17, 2021

From the pot, captured the Olympic gold in 1992, was champion of six different divisions in boxing. The Aztec does not see action after losing front Manny pacquiao in the ring in 2008, in a PPV from HBO made in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

After losing, Oscar he did not comment on his future. Four months later, From the pot announced his retirement from boxing.

The 48-year-old boxer analyzed the possibility of Returning in 2011. But at the last minute From the pot ended up changing his mind. Now, he seems ready to return to the ring after a long absence.

Active in contact sports since 1996, Belfort is considered by many, as one of the legends of the MMA on Brazil. “The Phenom” He was champion of the 12th edition and light heavyweight of UFC. Also former champion of the extinct Cage Rage and winner of MMA Awards for the knockout of the year 2013.

His strong striking and brutal knockout made him famous worldwide. With a record of 26-14 and 1 No Contest. At the age of 44, he already had a boxing match, in 2006, when he knocked out Josemario Neves.

Triller Fight Club September 18 will be held in a place to be defined in The Vegas, Nevada.

