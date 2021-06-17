Óscar de la Hoya will compete against Canelo in September

After several months of waiting, the rival and date of the return to boxing of the now promoter was finally announced, Oscar de la hoya, who will face the former UFC, Vitor Belfort, in the month of September and that will compete for the rating against the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who also seeks to enter the ring in the national month

According to the report of MMA Figthing, Oscar de la hoya, gave the go-ahead to face the former star of the UFC, Vitor Belfort, said fight will take place on September 18 in the USA.

There were several months of speculation about who would be the rival of the now boxing promoter, but that wait came to an end and with it, De la Hoya will compete for the rating against Canelo, who is waiting to confirm the date of his fight before Caleb Plant.

The fight marks the first appearance of From the pot in the ring since 2008 when he fell to Manny pacquiao before announcing his retirement.

Belfort turned his attention to boxing and now faces From the pot in September. The fight will be played as an exhibition and the fighters are expected to wear 12-ounce gloves.

