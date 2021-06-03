Óscar de la Hoya shocked the world with a message to Julio César Chávez

In the last hours, the boxing promoter, Oscar de la hoya, is very active in social networks, iHe even had a cross with Canelo, but, he also took time to send a few words to Julio Cesar Chavez, who will step into the ring in the next few days.

Through your Instagram account, Oscar de la hoya, sent a shocking message to Julio Cesar Chavez, who is training in the Nevado de Colima for his fight against the son of Héctor Camacho in Guadalajara.

From the pot left a clear message for the Grand Champion: “Compadre, you look very chingón”, were the words of the now boxing promoter.

Remember that last year it was mentioned that both, Óscar de a Hoya and Julio César Chávez, had agreed to an exhibition fight in Tijuana, but the Covid-19 pandemic ruined everything.

Now Julio Cesar Chavez andHe will be climbing the ring for the last time on June 19 in Guadalajara before the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho.

