Oscar De La Hoya revealed his plans for Ryan Garcia

If for a reason Oscar de la hoya he was never enthusiastic when it came to the possibility that Ryan Garcia face Manny pacquiao it is because he believes that it is time for the Californian to think about conquering the lightweight division and becoming a true world champion before thinking about the box office and the money.

With the title of interim world champion of the WBC at 135 pounds, which he conquered after defeating Luke Campbell by knockout on January 2, what De La Hoya believes he must now look for is one of his promoter’s star boxers is challenge the other great champions in the division.

“I need Ryan at the top of the boxing world, I need him to make the decisions. Ryan Garcia literally has the world in the palm of his hands. Ryan just has to let us do our job, that’s all.”the Golden Boy told DAZN.









Following that line of thought, De La Hoya gave some clues about the promoter’s plans for the upcoming Niño Rey fight: “We have something special lined up for Ryan. I will sit down with him next week. And we will present him with a plan that will lead to world title status. That will lead to stardom. So we are excited about Ryan. He is the real one.”, he pointed.

And I add: “Ryan is in a unique position, all the world champions are calling him instead of him calling all the world champions. So it’s a unique position. We just have to be very smart in the way we plan. his career”.