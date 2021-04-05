Oscar de la Hoya returns to boxing at 48 and faces the risk of pawning his greatest treasure

Oscar De La Hoya and rapper Snoop Dogg speak onstage during a press conference for Triller Fight Club’s inaugural boxing event in 2021 at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 17, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. De La Hoya announced that he will return to boxing on July 3, 2021. Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFPEthan Miller – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

By Osvaldo Principi

At the age of 48 and before the gradual decline of his organization: “Golden Boy Promotions”, the American Oscar de la Hoya affirmed that he will return to the ring with his gloves on to box next July 3. The news had a brief stay in the foreground, but the character in question (De la Hoya) deserves its analysis and development. He doesn’t even know what could happen in this type of montage and in a sport that no longer has valid rules, where in addition the leadership flattery kneels in a slavish way before business and money.

Would you hold an exhibition or would you expect some American state to renew your professional boxing license? Will you fight a boxer or a UFC fighter? Would you face a professional or amateur athlete? Will it or will it desist? All these kinds of puzzles have a quota, almost credible, today. And take flight, after the poor academic demonstration they made Mike tyson (54 years old) and Roy jones (of 51), on November 28 last, in a circumstance similar to this.

https://www.lanacion.com.ar/deportes/oscar-de-la-hoya-regresa-al-boxeo-a-los-48-anos-y-se-enfrenta-al-riesgo-de-empenar- your-maximum-treasure-nid03042021 /