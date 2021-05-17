Óscar de la Hoya responds and insulted Canelo Álvarez

The owner of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar From the pot, finally responded to the current 168-pound champion of the WBC, WBA and WBO, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, at the same time he insulted for continuing to talk about his breakup which led to a millionaire lawsuit.

Oscar de la hoya wrote in his account twitter a message of support for Canelo, but, he also insulted him for everything he has said against him.

“I will always support you and our Mexico, even if you talk your shit”, Published the owner of Golden Boy Promotions.

Even in a media interview outside a restaurant in United States, De la Hoya, mentioned that Canelo he doesn’t give him credit for putting him at the top of world boxing.

“Obviously I did it, I promoted him through so many fights and the fact that he doesn’t give me any credit tells you a lot about his character,” he explained.

Show Player