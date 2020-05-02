World boxing lovers await a new edition of Gennady Golovkin vs. “Canelo” Álvarez | Ethan Miller / .
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said the trilogy between “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin must be given once and for all, even if it has to happen without fans in the arena.
However, the boxing legend said that the health of fans and fighters is paramount. “Safety comes first,” De La Hoya said in a video on Yahoo Sports when asked about when he plans to stage the third fight between Alvarez and Golovkin.
Oscar De La Hoya says Gennadiy Golovkin has to be one of Canelo Alvarez’s opponents in 2020.?
Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) had an agreement to fight in September before the coronavirus outbreak halted sports in the United States. However, some obstacles remain. Golovkin’s coach Johnathon Banks said Golovkin wants to fight Kamil Szeremeta first.
“Canelo-GGG has to happen,” said De La Hoya. “That has to be the next big big fight for boxing in the world.”
When asked if they would consider holding the fight without fans, De La Hoya said it is a possibility, although they would have to figure out the logistics. “I think we can do it without fans,” said De La Hoya. “But Canelo is a superstar, he is going to want to have a full arena.”