Óscar Chávez, watch the broadcast of his concert and the tribute to Celso Piña | .

The person in charge of broadcasting will be the Ministry of Culture, you can enjoy again the concert that Óscar Chávez gave and the tribute to Celso Piña.

The Ministry of Culture, through the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, makes an attentive invitation to citizens to enjoy the broadcast of two incredible concerts.

Both will be available on the Contigo platform in the distance, with the aim of accompanying the National Day of Healthy Distance.

The first will be the singer-songwriter’s concert Óscar Chábez D.E.P. and also of the concert tribute to Celso Piña known as “The Accordion Rebel”, which at the time had the participation of the Bogotá Round and the China Sonidera.

Both the presentation and the tribute concert took place at the Heliport of the Los Pinos Cultural Complex in the year 2019

The next Sunday May three At 18:00 the concert he offered will be broadcast Óscar Chávez on October 2, 2019.

The concert was on the occasion of the commemoration of the fifty-one years of the tragic events that occurred in Tlatelolco, During the student movement of ’68, in that emotional presentation, Chávez presented some of the compositions that make up the double album México 68 (1994).

April 30, 2020

On the other hand, you can also enjoy the retransmission of the tribute to the Accordion Rebel on Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. that happened on September 15, 2019.

Both concerts can be enjoyed through the Contigo en la Distancia platform on the official website: túenladistancia.cultura.gob.mx on the YouTube channel of the Cultural Complex Los Pinos (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PefBrsE8xwz_pymFLLP6Q ) and the Facebook page /LosPinos.Cultura.

.