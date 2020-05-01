The singer-songwriter was admitted for symptoms of Covid-19 – Cuartoscuro

The singer died at 85 years of age

By Patricia Carranza Alva

Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:38 p.m.

Óscar Chávez He was one of the most emblematic musicians in Mexico, who managed to leave his mark with his lyrics in which he showed his love for Mexico and his political ideologies. Throughout his career, El caifán mayor was able to share moments with various personalities.

Through social networks, various images of Óscar Chávez beside Gabriel García Márquez, Saúl Hernández de Caifanes, as well as with Subcomandante Marcos, now called Subcommander Galeano and the late singer Amparo Ochoa. Óscar Chávez He recorded 100 albums in his musical career since 1963.

What did the singer die of?

Óscar Chávez passed away because of Covid-19 and through a statement it was announced that the singer was treated at the ISSSTE “November 20” hospital.

“After two days of receiving timely comprehensive medical care, he died after presenting respiratory arrest due to COVID-19 Pneumonitis. The Director General, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, expresses his heartfelt condolences to family and friends of all who have lost the battle because of the pandemic.

The Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) reports the sensitive death of Mexican singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, at the age of 85, at the National Medical Center (CMN) “20 de Noviembre” due to Pneumonitis by COVID-19.

The staff of this hospital attended to the patient at all times.

After his admission last Wednesday, April 28, to the ISSSTE hospital with a picture of frank respiratory distress, with an attack on the general state and classic symptoms that suggested coronavirus. The corresponding test was taken, which showed that indeed his condition was compatible with infection of this disease. “

