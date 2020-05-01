On the afternoon of Thursday, April 30, at the age of 85, the death of Óscar Chávez, one of the greatest and most respected singers and composers in Mexico, was reported. The man had been hospitalized on Wednesday the 29th after presenting some characteristic symptoms of COVID-19 such as “fever, body pain and some difficulties in breathing”.

And now it was announced that he lost the battle due to this same disease.Oscar Chávez He had been admitted to the 20 de Noviembre Hospital in Mexico City, and was treated immediately as he belonged to the risk group. The news of his death was first announced by Excelsior, who quoted sources from the same institution.

ISSSTE confirmed the cause of death

Through a statement, the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) confirmed that Óscar Chávez died at the National Medical Center “20 de Noviembre” as a result of respiratory arrest derived from COVID-19 Pneumonitis.

The institution detailed that Chávez was admitted to the hospital on April 28 because he had respiratory difficulties and various symptoms related to the coronavirus., a disease that was confirmed in a test performed on the Mexican musician, who also had a history of smoking with chronic lung disease.

“The Director General, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, expresses his condolences to family, friends, as well as all the loved ones of the Mexicans who have lost their lives in the battle against the pandemic,” the ISSSTE mentions through of your release.

On the other hand, some characters from music, the arts and politics have expressed their condolences on behalf of the teacher and their relatives.

Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture, used his Twitter account to mourn the death of maestro Chávez: “A fighting voice never fades, thanks Oscar Chavez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chavez!“

A fighting voice never fades, thanks Oscar Chavez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chavez! pic.twitter.com/4qak8QRIqY – Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) April 30, 2020

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also issued a message: “Rest in peace, master! Long live Óscar Chávez!“

Rest in peace, master! Long live Óscar Chávez! https://t.co/6fA26yLnav – Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) April 30, 2020

Óscar Chávez was born on March 20, 1935 in Mexico City. It is considered one of the largest representatives of Canto Nuevo and trova music in Latin America, as well as traditional Mexican music. His music and lyrics are protest, always pointing out the inequalities and the struggle of Mexicans and Latin Americans.

El Caifán Mayor, as he was also known, began his musical career in the 1960s, reaping several hits such as “La casita”, “Por ti”, “Macondo”, “La Mariana” and more.

He participated in several films from the 70s. One of the most popular was that of Los caifanes de Juan Ibáñez from 1967 where he played “El Estilos”. This film gave him the name of “Greater Caiphan” as it will always be remembered.

Other films in which he participated were Oldest office in the world by Luis Alcoriza; The general of Ibáñez; Mexico of my loves of Nancy Cárdenas; María de mi corazón by Jaime Humberto Hermosillo.

