One of the strongest news we can hear is that Óscar Chávez known as “The Greater Caiphan” lost his life.

Chávez was an icon of the Latin American song, Internet users on Twitter have made the devastating news viral in their official accounts and have given condolences to the family of the singer-songwriter and music researcher.

Hospital 20 de Noviembre was where he was Óscar Chávez, lost his life to COVID-19 for days it became known that he had become infected.

Although the news that he was stable this Thursday had been shared through the singer’s official account, the news of his death was shared.

The actor of subjects like “For you”, “Mariana” and “The girl from Guatemala” He was admitted to the Hospital 20 de Noviembre in Mexico City, after he began to present symptoms of the virus and was hospitalized immediately.

We report that, unfortunately, Master Oscar Chávez was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 and is under observation. We will give news as we have news We appreciate the messages of support received – O.C.Office team – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF)

April 30, 2020

Seniors were known to be prone to complications in the event of a contagion, yet Chávez’s age It was added that for years he was a smoker, so this may have aggravated his situation with the disease.

“The Morelia International Film Festival mourns the sensitive death of the extraordinary composer, singer and actor Óscar Chávez. We remind him of his participation in the film LOS CAIFANES, by Juan Ibáñez. We wish his family and friends prompt resignation,” shared @FICM

Óscar’s career has been recognized by other topics such as “To Chabuca Granda”, “My country is sold”, “Macondo”, among others, but these are among the best known to the public.

He also highlighted his participation in the cinema with the film “The caifanes” 1967, directed by Juan Ibañez herself, in which he plays the member of a gang of caifanes or criminals with his role as the character “The Styles” It earned him an Ariel Award (the Mexican equivalent of the Oscar).

