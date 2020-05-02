The renowned Mexican singer and songwriter Óscar Chávez died Thursday at the age of 85 in a hospital in Mexico City a day after being admitted with symptoms of COVID-19, confirmed official sources.

“A fighting voice never fades, thanks Óscar Chávez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chavez! ”, Informed the Secretary of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto, on Twitter.

Hours before, the artist’s office team had explained on the same social network that Chávez was still stable and very well attended by hospital staff, while they were waiting to confirm the disease.

In his morning conference this Thursday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated: “Here in a special way, I send a message, a hug to Óscar Chávez who was hospitalized yesterday, and so many others, to all, our hug fraternal to get ahead, that we never lose faith. “

The author of songs like “Por ti” or “La niña de Guatemala” became known as an actor in 1966 with the movie “Los Caifanes” and accumulates more than twenty musical works.

Chávez was one of the maximum exponents of the protest song and the new song in Mexico.

He dedicated his career to the rescue of Mexican popular music and was a living legend of Latin American singing.

He was also an activist during his career and supported causes such as the Zapatista Army of National Liberation movement and showed his support for the republican side of the Spanish Civil War.

In 2019 it was recognized as a Living Cultural Heritage of Mexico City and in 2011 it received the National Prize for Science and Arts in the area of ​​Popular Arts and Traditions.

Mexican personalities mourn the loss of Óscar Chávez

After the death of the singer Óscar Chávez was announced, personalities from all artistic spheres and fans said the last goodbye on social networks to “El Caifán Mayor”.

The also composer and actor died this Thursday at the age of 85 in a hospital in Mexico City a day after being admitted after manifesting symptoms of COVID-19.

However, before the devastating news, some had already expressed concern about the singer’s health as the ska group Panteón Rococó, who sent a few words of encouragement from his Twitter account, hoping, then, for his speedy recovery.

One of the people with the greatest media focus today is the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, the visible face of the fight against the coronavirus in Mexico, and he also had words for the artist.

“Today we also lost the teacher Óscar Chávez, the melodious voice of social justice. It will remain in memory forever!”, He posted on his Twitter wall.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, wrote that “We are going to miss Óscar Chávez a lot, rest in peace. Solidarity affection to his family and friends ”.

Likewise, it was the Secretary of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto, who gave the final confirmation of the death of Chávez through a message on Twitter.

Also the wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wished the artist a good rest and recalled the need to keep his figure alive.

The former Mexican president Felipe Calderón also shared his feelings on the same social network: “I am very sorry for the news of the death of the great Óscar Chávez. His songs accompanied me in a good part of my youth, rest in peace. My sincere condolences to his relatives. ”

Other personalities from politics, such as the mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum; the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldívar, and the secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, also wanted to remember the artist on the day of his death.

CULTURE SAYS GOODBYE TO “EL CAIFÁN MAYOR”

From the artistic world, as it could not be less, multiple messages of affection, sadness and memory were also sent.

Singer Tania Libertad expressed her pain at the death of her friend: “How sad! We were an extraordinary singer, songwriter, social fighter, but above all an unconditional friend ÓSCAR CHÁVEZ, well capitalized. Good trip, we you’re going to need it a lot ”

The writer Jenaro Villamil published a photo of both of them when they were young and next to them wrote: “Let the singer not die! Rest in peace, Óscar Chávez, and follow the music of the Grand Caiphan. How sad”.

From their official Twitter accounts, organizations such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico or the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, also remembered the actor and musician who died this Thursday.

“Macondo, the version of Óscar Chávez with whom I met him because ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ had dazzled me. Óscar was born in March and died in April. García Márquez was born in March and died in April. Life and its ironies, or its synchronies, I don’t know. Yellow butterflies, fly free, ”wrote a netizen.