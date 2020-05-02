© Provided by La Jornada

Óscar Chávez during a commemorative concert for the 1968 student massacre. Photo Roberto García

Mexico City. It was transparent afternoon and the young people had won the streets. The sixties ended, the seventies began, and adolescents enjoyed what was earned by young people in their sixties. Protest song and Latin American folklore permeated student environments. Víctor Jara, Jorge Cafrune, Atahualpa Yupanqui were the protagonists, likewise, Los Nakos, Los Folcloristas. And among them, Óscar Chávez, already known for his role in Styles, the boy from the movie Los Caifanes, stood out for songs like Fuera del mundo, La niña de Guatemala, De velvet negro and El bird y el chanate.

Since those years, Óscar already projected rebellion, why? Was it because he wanted to lower the girlfriend to the young guy in Los Caifanes? The answer is not known, but the Styles became famous, even among those who had not seen the film for being minors.

A song began to be popular among the student hosts of that time: For you / I stopped thinking about the sea / for you, I stopped looking at the sky / for you (here we lengthened the syllable) it has made me cry like the sea / I have started to sob like the sky / it made me cry … There was no lack of a guitar and on a Saturday to sing it between rums with the classmates or with the friends from the neighborhood in the mid-70s. Little by little, between the albums of The Doors, Beatles, Zappa and Creedence, an ep with that song entered the stunted record company, which also brought Caña (Look, how strong is the cane / the mouth bathes us with sweet freedom … ) and Black velvet. Shortly after, the LP’s Mexican Yearlings and Tropicanías would arrive at that record company.

At the end of the 20th century and already as a reporter, work orders led this editor to be close to Óscar Chávez. We attend their conferences, talks and concerts. We interviewed him, we took photos of him.

In this century, he followed the artist-reporter treatment in interviews and various concerts. The last two we attended was, one, when the celebration for 50 years of experience and his 81st birthday on March 20, 2016 in the Zócalo, where he was accompanied by his gang from the neighborhood where he was born: la Portales. Jaime López, Rafael Mendoza and David Haro sang with him; The last time we sang with him Mariana, live, was during his presentation at Vive Latino last year; That same night of Saturday, March 16, 2019, the Caifanes band invited him to sing with them, his unfading, Por ti. It was moving to feel / see / hear how the thousands of spectators received and dismissed Óscar Chávez. In those 6-7 minutes, the admiration for Óscar Chávez of that heterogeneous and demanding rock festival audience was catalyzed.

Óscar Chávez’s songs occupy a space in the music of life of different generations. Photo Javier Hernández Chelico

The soundtrack of different generations undoubtedly houses a space with the songs performed by the Caifan. In mine, excuse the first person, many survive: political parodies, corridos, albureras, boleros –Those songs of the Martínez Gil- and the versions that he made to songs by Jaime López, Rockdrigo and Rafael Mendoza.

Searching for songs by Óscar Chávez on youtube is an easy task, and easy is to feel how your eyes got wet when listening to Never Ever. And without fear of commonplace, it is very valid to say “Oscar, he not only sang: he also shouted when necessary”.

Until forever and forward

As Carlos Puebla did

And friend Óscar Chávez

Ever onward to victory

(Marcos Hall, Rococo Pantheon)