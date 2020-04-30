Unfortunately the singer-songwriter idol and idol of the band, Óscar Chávez, could have contracted the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus and that so far has caused over 1,700 deaths in Mexico.

Of 85 years, the great Óscar Chávez would have had to be interned in the Hospital November 20, from CDMX, after presenting symptoms of COVID-19. This was reported through his Twitter account.

“We report that unfortunately the teacher Oscar Chávez was interned with symptoms of COVID-19 and it is under observation. We will give news as we have news. We appreciate the messages of support received“

In an interview with Proceso, Valentina López from Ediciones Pentagrama, the label with which Óscar Chávez has recorded, commented that the singer-songwriter had several days with fever, body pain, as well as breathing difficulties. However, it was only yesterday that he was admitted to the hospital.

From Fonca we send our best wishes for recovery to singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, creator emeritus, who is hospitalized.

So far it is suspected that the so-called Greater Caiphan is a COVID-19 patient. It will be until today in the afternoon, around 1:00 p.m., that the diagnosis is confirmed. López indicates that, as the health authorities have already warned, once Óscar Chávez entered the hospital, no one but medical personnel can see him. It is isolated in an area where there is patients suspected of COVID-19.

“They only give reports over the phone. We know you are delicate, but it is stable, and it is in the area where there are people suspected of the coronavirus, ”added the representative of Óscar Chávez’s record label to Proceso.

The best for Óscar Chávez, whom we remember fondly for giving life to El Estilos in #LosCaifanes (Juan Ibañez, 1967). An opportunity to return to it or see it for the first time.

Immediately after the singer-songwriter’s health condition was revealed, the artistic community The country expressed signs of support. So did personalities from the politics and social activists, with whom Óscar Chávez has a close relationship, due to the political-social burden that characterizes a good part of his musical work.