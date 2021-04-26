Oscar Castro, Chilean director founder of the Aleph theater – El Sol de México dies

Chilean director and actor Oscar Castro died of Covid-19 this Sunday in France, where he founded the Aleph theater after being exiled from his country by the dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), the Minister of Cultures Consuelo confirmed in Santiago Valdes.

“A sad day for the theater with the departure of Óscar Castro. Interpreter, director and manager who dedicated his life to theater in Chile and abroad,” Minister Valdés said on social networks.

A sad day for the theater with the departure of Óscar Castro. Interpreter, director and manager who dedicated his life to theater in Chile and abroad, with an unwavering commitment. A hug to his family, friends and the different generations he led. pic.twitter.com/0YV9f5tpxv – Consuelo Valdés (@Consuelovaldesc) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Aleph Theater confirmed on its Twitter account that Castro’s death was due “to covid.”

“El Cuervo” Castro, as he was known, died at the age of 74 after a prolific career on stage that began in 1966, when he founded the Aleph theater while still in school with other lovers of drama in Santiago, including Michelle Bachelet, twice President of Chile and current UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

➡️ Marina de Tavira reinvents theater in Blindness

During the 1970s, Aleph became one of the most avant-garde theater companies, but in 1973, with the Pinochet military coup, the curtain was closed.

Oscar was arrested and transferred to a detention camp in Santiago in 1974 and two years later he was exiled to France, where he re-established the Aleph theater in the town of Ivry-sur-Seine.

His works include “The sad and incredible story of General Peñaloza and the exiled Mateluna”, and “The suspended night”. He also acted in the film “Burning patience”, in which he played the postman who carried correspondence to the famous writer Pablo Neruda, in 1984.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Castro, who was married three times and had five children, was made a Knight of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture in 1992 and received the Order of the Legion of Honor in 2018.

In 2013 he fulfilled his dream of reopening the Aleph theater in Chile, which operates in a large house in the south of Santiago.