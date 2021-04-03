Oscar Awards will have venues in London and Paris to carry out a face-to-face gala



Oscar awards.

Photo: Mark Ralston / Getty Images

A few weeks ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent a letter to all the nominees where he anticipated that video calls will not be a viable option to participate in the 93rd ceremony of the Oscar awards.

The event, which was delayed for two months and has a date for April 25, seeks to avoid what has happened in other awards ceremonies, because Most of the nominees do not attend due to the risk of coronavirus.

Now, the gala’s producers will have to find a way to accommodate nominees from Europe and other parts of the world, where vaccination is not progressing as fast as in the United States.

And after studying the change of plans, they prepared alternative venues in London and Paris so that those who cannot attend the Los Angeles gala at the Union Station, where they have designed a safer outdoor space for the nominees and their companions.

It is also expected that part of the awards will be held in the Dolby Theater, the traditional home of the big movie party, as an active movie set with security equipment and Covid-19 testing protocols in place.

What is not going to change is the dress code. The producers told the nominees to avoid ‘casual’ attire to maintain an exceptional red carpet, so much remains to be seen from the 93rd awards show honoring the best of the film industry.

