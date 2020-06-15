Oscar Awards postponed to April 25 | .

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that the transmission of the 93rd Oscar Awards was postponed two months until April 25, 2021.

According to reports from Variety, this delay was decided in the Board of Governors of the Academy, who took the measurement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

« For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us in darker moments. They certainly have this year. Our hope, by extending the eligibility period and the date of our Awards, is to provide the flexibility than filmmakers They need to finish and release their movies without being penalized for something that is beyond anyone’s control, « Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

The Academy also announced that the Governors Awards, to be held in the fall, it was postponed to a later unspecified date. The inauguration in December of the Museum of the Film Academy will now take place in April to coincide with the Oscars.

The organization recently extended the eligibility rules for the release date. A feature film must have a qualifying release date between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

The submission deadline for the specialty categories (animated feature film, documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, animated short film, live action short film) is the December 1, 2020.

While the deadline for submission of general entry categories, including best film, original score, and original song, is now the January 15, 2021.

Although the date has been revealed, about the format of the ceremony in the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the ABC broadcast has said nothing.

It’s true! Next year’s #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here’s what else you need to know: – The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k – The Academy (@TheAcademy)

June 15, 2020

« We are in unfamiliar territory this year and we will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure that next year’s show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Film Museum, » said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

It is the fourth time in the 93-year history of the #Oscars that the ceremony has been postponed: – 1938: massive floods in Los Angeles

– 1968: the murder of Martin Luther King

– 1981: attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan

– 2020: coronavirus pandemic – Agus Monti (@agusmonti)

June 15, 2020

The presentation of the Academy Scientific and Technical Awards, which was scheduled for June 20, 2020, have also been postponed to a later date yet to be determined.

This is the fourth time that the Oscars have been postponed. They were first delayed in 1938 after a massive flood in Los Angeles. In 1968, they were suspended after the murder of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., and again in 1981 after an assassination attempt by the President Ronald reagan.

