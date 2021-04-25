Oscar Awards 2021: Who is the presenter?

Getty Images A display case filled with Oscar statues is seen on February 20, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

The most prestigious event in Hollywood has many of its followers expectant, who had to wait for a few months for the realization of this event to be finally announced, which highlights the best of the films released between January 2020 and February 2021.

The 93rd edition of the delivery of these awards presented by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), set the date of the ceremony this Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these awards had to be postponed from February 28 until this month, but it was finally determined that under compliance with strict measures and biosafety protocols, the ceremony would be face-to-face, guaranteeing that its attendees do not run any risk of contagion. However, the rumors in the entertainment world are that the awards will be 100% digital.

And the fact is that this year’s Academy Awards, after constantly changing their production plans, are betting on an in-person award and not virtually through video calls as happened with other award ceremonies, such as the Emmy Awards, the Golden Globes or the SAG Awards, which marked the path to the Oscars with their winners.

Who will be the presenters of the gala?

Being this 2021 the third consecutive year in which the Oscar Awards do not have a master of ceremony, and Jimmy Kimmel was the last to hold this position, at the 2018 gala, it seems that with the new way of life imposed by the health situation of the pandemic, establishes that the format of the celebration is to attend the participation as presenters of the event to several recognized stars in the middle, so that they are the ones who present the nominees and winners of the awards.

Thus, the delivery of the statuettes on the night of the gala will be in charge of a list of presenters that according to the filmmakers of the event will be developed as if it were a movie and not a television program. In addition, they added that they will have all the “heavy artillery of Hollywood”.

“In a world full of awards shows, what if an awards show was actually a movie?” The producers of this awards show, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, asked on the air, and then assured that We will know the answer on April 25. With a film-format awards ceremony, the producers unveiled the “joint cast” of presenters, reported Graziamagazine.

“Continuing with the film format for awarding the awards, we have assembled a truly stellar all-star cast. There is so much power here that sunglasses may be needed, “said producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins in a statement.

According to the statement, the main hosts of the gala night at the “Academy Awards 2021” will be the renowned actors Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya.

Also on the list of presenters appear last year’s Oscar winners, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern, as well as Bong Joon-ho, who won the award for best director and best film with “Parasites.”

Also in attendance will be Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston.

“In keeping with our approach to award-giving as a film, we have assembled a truly stellar all-star cast,” Collins, Sher and Soderbergh said in a statement. “There is so much power here that you may need sunglasses.”

A gala that looks like a movie

As Fotogramas reported this year, exceptionally, the ceremony will be held outdoors in a courtyard at the Union Station rail center in Los Angeles. According to the gala organizers, Glenn Weiss, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, there will also be some “extra elements to the show” broadcast live from the Dolby Theater, which is the traditional venue for the ceremony. In a statement, the producers assured that they want the gala “to look like a movie, not a television program.” This possibly carries over into musical numbers from Dolby and other surprises.

Speaking to EW, the Academy stated that these years they are “determined to present an Oscar as never seen before, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all who will participate.” This will involve creating an “in-person show that our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic.”

Finally, according to AFP, the producers of the Oscar 2021 Awards have promised viewers a spectacular introduction on the gala night, in addition to filming in high resolution and with a widescreen format.

