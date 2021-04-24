Oscar Awards 2021: Where to see the nominated films?



Oscar awards.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that is going through the world, several of the films nominated for the Oscar awards 2021 were released through streaming platforms such as Nexflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney + and some in commercial rooms.

Next, we will tell you on which platform is each of the candidate films to win the acclaimed statuette at the next 93rd Oscars ceremony so you don’t miss any of them, you still have time to see them.

Tape ‘Sound of metal‘, which has 6 nominations, It can be seen on the Amazon Prime Video platform, Apple TV, and Rakuten TV.

‘Mank‘, by David Fincher, with 10 nominations is said to be a favorite for film critics, which is available on Netflix just like ‘The Trial of the Chicago7’.

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, film in which the late actor participates Chadwick boseman, has 5 nominations and is also Netflix. It portrays racism and the exploitation of blacks in the 1920s, shortly before the Great Depression broke out.

Other nominated feature films that can be seen on Netflix are ‘Pieces of a woman’, with a nomination; ‘Hillbilly’ with 2 nominations, such as Best Supporting Actress for Glenn Close Y ‘News of the world’ starring Tom Hanks that goes for 4 prizes, although it is going well.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Nomadland’, ‘Minari’ and ‘The Father’, who have the most important nomination of the night, they are not found on any platform.

For their part, the Pixar animated films nominated as ‘The one and only Ivan’, ‘Soul’, ‘Onward’, about two elven brothers are available on Disney +.

The Oscars gala is scheduled for this coming Sunday, April 25, at Union Station, in downtown Los Angeles, and the Academy is allowing 170 guests where they will recognize the best of cinema during a year in which the rooms were practically closed.